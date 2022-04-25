Previous
Tucked Away by 365projectorgheatherb
312 / 365

Tucked Away

On my walk today I came across this bench tucked away behind this bush with its spring buds- a perfect place to sit and listen to the birds.
25th April 2022

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Pyrrhula
Great focus on the front branche and dof.
April 25th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A super focus on the front branch and great dof ( as Ferry also commented ) Such lovely soft spring green !
April 25th, 2022  
