312 / 365
Tucked Away
On my walk today I came across this bench tucked away behind this bush with its spring buds- a perfect place to sit and listen to the birds.
25th April 2022
25th Apr 22
2
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
85% complete
305
306
307
308
309
310
311
312
green
spring
bench
buds
Pyrrhula
Great focus on the front branche and dof.
April 25th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A super focus on the front branch and great dof ( as Ferry also commented ) Such lovely soft spring green !
April 25th, 2022
