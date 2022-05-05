Sign up
322 / 365
New Colours
The public flower beds have sprouted fabulous new colours. This seems to have happened overnight. (I do wonder when people come and do the planting.)
5th May 2022
5th May 22
1
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
322
photos
35
followers
26
following
88% complete
315
316
317
318
319
320
321
322
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G996W
Taken
5th May 2022 2:52pm
Sizes
Privacy
Tags
yellow
,
flowers
,
colours
,
pink
,
spring
,
fuchsia
,
violet
wendy frost
ace
A pretty selection of plants and colours they are going to look lovely through the coming weeks.
May 5th, 2022
