New Colours by 365projectorgheatherb
322 / 365

New Colours

The public flower beds have sprouted fabulous new colours. This seems to have happened overnight. (I do wonder when people come and do the planting.)
5th May 2022 5th May 22

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
wendy frost ace
A pretty selection of plants and colours they are going to look lovely through the coming weeks.
May 5th, 2022  
