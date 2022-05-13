Sign up
330 / 365
Sparkles and Perfume
Lilacs are coming out! This bush caught my eye as it sparkled in the sunlight, and its perfume was divine!
13th May 2022
13th May 22
1
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
330
photos
36
followers
26
following
90% complete
323
324
325
326
327
328
329
330
Tags
purple
,
flowers
,
spring
,
lilacs
Barb
ace
Truly beautiful! Fav I hope our look this lovely this year!
May 13th, 2022
