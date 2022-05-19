Sign up
336 / 365
Spring Colours
A glorious spring day- perfect for sitting on a bench and taking in the spring colours while chatting with a friend and feeding the pigeons. Who needs anything more?!
19th May 2022
19th May 22
2
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
336
photos
39
followers
26
following
92% complete
329
330
331
332
333
334
335
336
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G996W
Taken
19th May 2022 4:26pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
green
,
pink
,
spring
,
bench
,
candid
,
blossoms
Pyrrhula
Great place to be and enjoy nature and life. Fav. candid.
May 19th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
glorious colours
May 20th, 2022
