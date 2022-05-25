Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
342 / 365
Just Landing
This male Northern Cardinal preferred the very tops of the trees, but I was lucky enough to catch it has it came in for a landing.
25th May 2022
25th May 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
342
photos
39
followers
26
following
93% complete
View this month »
335
336
337
338
339
340
341
342
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
25th May 2022 4:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
bird
,
spring
,
cardinal
Lesley
ace
Well done you! I love ish we had these stunning birds here.
May 25th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close