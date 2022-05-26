Previous
Spring is Moving Along by 365projectorgheatherb
343 / 365

Spring is Moving Along

Purple irises with many in bud- spring is moving along.
26th May 2022 26th May 22

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Pyrrhula
Great shot of those beautiful Iris flowers . Simmilair grows in our garden, Also brown ones. So sorry they last for a short time only. Fav.
May 26th, 2022  
