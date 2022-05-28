Previous
Her Own Beauty by 365projectorgheatherb
345 / 365

Her Own Beauty

Here is a female Northern Cardinal, not the brilliant red of her male counterpart (please see my lucky photo on May 25), but with her own beauty.
28th May 2022 28th May 22

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Jo Worboys
She's beautifully framed amongst the branches Heather. Well spotted. Fav
May 28th, 2022  
Heather ace
@365projectorgjoworboys Thanks, Jo. An important lesson here- I was standing quietly, fussing with my camera, and she just appeared. Clearly I need to do more quiet standing :)
May 28th, 2022  
Pyrrhula
Great capture of this beauty. Love it has different colors. Fav.
A big thanks from Ina.
May 28th, 2022  
