Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
345 / 365
Her Own Beauty
Here is a female Northern Cardinal, not the brilliant red of her male counterpart (please see my lucky photo on May 25), but with her own beauty.
28th May 2022
28th May 22
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
345
photos
39
followers
26
following
94% complete
View this month »
338
339
340
341
342
343
344
345
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
28th May 2022 4:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
spring
,
cardinal
Jo Worboys
She's beautifully framed amongst the branches Heather. Well spotted. Fav
May 28th, 2022
Heather
ace
@365projectorgjoworboys
Thanks, Jo. An important lesson here- I was standing quietly, fussing with my camera, and she just appeared. Clearly I need to do more quiet standing :)
May 28th, 2022
Pyrrhula
Great capture of this beauty. Love it has different colors. Fav.
A big thanks from Ina.
May 28th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
A big thanks from Ina.