363 / 365
No Birds Yet
I came upon this birdbath, but no birds were partaking. I don't blame them; it's in need of a good cleaning. But otherwise, this would be a lovely spot for a dip.
15th June 2022
15th Jun 22
0
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
2
365
Canon EOS M5
15th June 2022 3:38am
Public
summer
birdbath
