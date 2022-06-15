Previous
No Birds Yet by 365projectorgheatherb
363 / 365

No Birds Yet

I came upon this birdbath, but no birds were partaking. I don't blame them; it's in need of a good cleaning. But otherwise, this would be a lovely spot for a dip.
15th June 2022 15th Jun 22

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
99% complete

