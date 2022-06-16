Previous
This Way- No-This Way! by 365projectorgheatherb
364 / 365

This Way- No-This Way!

Believe it or not, the dog won! Small but mighty!
16th June 2022 16th Jun 22

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
