364 / 365
This Way- No-This Way!
Believe it or not, the dog won! Small but mighty!
16th June 2022
16th Jun 22
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Tags
summer
,
candid
,
dog walker
