Previous
Next
Simply Feverfew by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 371

Simply Feverfew

With this project, I have been exploring all the nooks and crannies in my neighbourhood. This patch of feverfew was my discovery today.
23rd June 2022 23rd Jun 22

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
101% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pyrrhula
A beautiful close up of the nice flowers and lovely sun lighting. Fav
June 23rd, 2022  
wendy frost ace
These little daisies are so pretty but I'm not so keen on their pong. Lovely capture.
June 23rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise