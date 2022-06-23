Sign up
Photo 371
Simply Feverfew
With this project, I have been exploring all the nooks and crannies in my neighbourhood. This patch of feverfew was my discovery today.
23rd June 2022
23rd Jun 22
2
2
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
371
Tags
flowers
,
summer
,
feverfew
Pyrrhula
A beautiful close up of the nice flowers and lovely sun lighting. Fav
June 23rd, 2022
wendy frost
ace
These little daisies are so pretty but I'm not so keen on their pong. Lovely capture.
June 23rd, 2022
