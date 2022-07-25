Sign up
Photo 403
On the Path of Healing
A historic day in Canada today as Pope Francis gave a heartfelt apology to Canada's Indigenous people for the role of many members of the Catholic Church in the horrific abuse children suffered at Indigenous residential schools.
25th July 2022
25th Jul 22
Heather
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
25th July 2022 1:40pm
Tags
canada
,
indigenous people
,
pope francis
,
residential schools>
