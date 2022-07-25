Previous
Next
On the Path of Healing by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 403

On the Path of Healing

A historic day in Canada today as Pope Francis gave a heartfelt apology to Canada's Indigenous people for the role of many members of the Catholic Church in the horrific abuse children suffered at Indigenous residential schools.
25th July 2022 25th Jul 22

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
110% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise