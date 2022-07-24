Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 402
On To the Next
24th July 2022
24th Jul 22
1
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
402
photos
40
followers
25
following
110% complete
395
396
397
398
399
400
401
402
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
24th July 2022 5:56am
Privacy
Public
Tags
yellow
,
flowers
,
bee
,
summer
,
coneflowers
essiesue
Happy bee........fav
July 24th, 2022
