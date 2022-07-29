Sign up
Photo 407
Flying Solo
The monarch butterfly is now classified as endangered. Years ago, monarchs would be all around in the summer, but now they are far fewer. I was lucky enough to see this one today, flying solo.
29th July 2022
29th Jul 22
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
407
photos
40
followers
25
following
400
401
402
403
404
405
406
407
Tags
butterfly
,
summer
,
monarch
