Previous
Next
Flying Solo by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 407

Flying Solo

The monarch butterfly is now classified as endangered. Years ago, monarchs would be all around in the summer, but now they are far fewer. I was lucky enough to see this one today, flying solo.
29th July 2022 29th Jul 22

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
111% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise