Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 429
Too Dry
We are facing drought conditions like many of you as well. Our poor earth!
20th August 2022
20th Aug 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
429
photos
40
followers
25
following
117% complete
View this month »
422
423
424
425
426
427
428
429
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
20th August 2022 5:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
summer
,
drought
Ian George
ace
It is as if Autumn has come early as the leaves die on the trees. Your photo has captured the concern we should feel for our world
August 20th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close