Look at Me! by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 457

Look at Me!

This sugar maple leaf, in its autumn colour, was calling out: "Look at me!"
17th September 2022 17th Sep 22

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot. I will need to get walking through our river valley and capture the autumn colors here
September 17th, 2022  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautifully captured
September 17th, 2022  
Louise & Ken
Yep...we're underway!
September 17th, 2022  
Heather ace
@bkbinthecity That will be nice to see, Brian. These shots are from the early ones, but it won't be long now.
September 17th, 2022  
Lesley ace
Ah that’s so lovely
September 17th, 2022  
Ian George ace
Beautifully captured, Heather.
September 17th, 2022  
Pyrrhula
Maple leaves are one of the colorful leaves of trees in autumn. Great shot to proof this. Fav.
September 17th, 2022  
