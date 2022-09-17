Sign up
Photo 457
Look at Me!
This sugar maple leaf, in its autumn colour, was calling out: "Look at me!"
17th September 2022
17th Sep 22
7
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
450
451
452
453
454
455
456
457
Tags
leaves
,
colours
,
autumn
,
maple leaf
,
sugar maple
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot. I will need to get walking through our river valley and capture the autumn colors here
September 17th, 2022
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautifully captured
September 17th, 2022
Louise & Ken
Yep...we're underway!
September 17th, 2022
Heather
ace
@bkbinthecity
That will be nice to see, Brian. These shots are from the early ones, but it won't be long now.
September 17th, 2022
Lesley
ace
Ah that’s so lovely
September 17th, 2022
Ian George
ace
Beautifully captured, Heather.
September 17th, 2022
Pyrrhula
Maple leaves are one of the colorful leaves of trees in autumn. Great shot to proof this. Fav.
September 17th, 2022
