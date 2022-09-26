Previous
An Aster's Best Friend by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 466

An Aster's Best Friend

Another discovery for me: the New England aster, which blooms in autumn and attracts birds and insects. Voila!
26th September 2022 26th Sep 22

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
