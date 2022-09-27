Previous
Balls of Sun by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 467

Balls of Sun

Love the colours of these marigolds. They are balls of sun, even on cloudy days.
27th September 2022 27th Sep 22

Heather

Photo Details

wendy frost ace
Beautiful colours and always glorious whatever the weather. A lovely capture and details Heather.
September 27th, 2022  
KV ace
Love the colors, tones, composition and DOF. So nice!
September 27th, 2022  
Pyrrhula
A great capture of those beautiful close up of Mariegold flowers. Fav.
September 27th, 2022  
