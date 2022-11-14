Sign up
Photo 515
Colour on a Grey Day
Another cold and dreary day, but colour from this sweetgum tree (another new tree for me).
14th November 2022
14th Nov 22
1
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
515
photos
46
followers
28
following
141% complete
515
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
14th November 2022 5:54am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
leaves
,
colours
,
fall
,
autumn
,
sweetgum
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty Heather!
November 14th, 2022
