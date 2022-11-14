Previous
Next
Colour on a Grey Day by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 515

Colour on a Grey Day

Another cold and dreary day, but colour from this sweetgum tree (another new tree for me).
14th November 2022 14th Nov 22

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
141% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty Heather!
November 14th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise