Photo 516
Moving In
The first snowfall of the year has blanketed the sumacs in front of our building. Snow and dark afternoons with a return to standard time: there is no doubt winter is moving in.
15th November 2022
15th Nov 22
2
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
516
photos
46
followers
29
following
10
2
1
365
SM-G996W
15th November 2022 2:32pm
Public
snow
trees
fall
autumn
sumac
Dawn
ace
A nice shot with trees laden Ed in snow
November 15th, 2022
Boxplayer
ace
So beautiful, hardly ever see snow these days here.
November 15th, 2022
