Moving In by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 516

Moving In

The first snowfall of the year has blanketed the sumacs in front of our building. Snow and dark afternoons with a return to standard time: there is no doubt winter is moving in.
15th November 2022 15th Nov 22

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
141% complete

Dawn ace
A nice shot with trees laden Ed in snow
November 15th, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
So beautiful, hardly ever see snow these days here.
November 15th, 2022  
