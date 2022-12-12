Sign up
Photo 543
Classic Winter
Yesterday's snowfall made for some classic winter shots. This is from a decorative display in a nearby parkette.
12th December 2022
12th Dec 22
3
3
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Views
8
3
3
365
SM-G996W
11th December 2022 2:41pm
Public
Tags
snow
white
red
winter
berries
Pyrrhula
A lovely winter scene found and capture. Fav.
December 12th, 2022
wendy frost
ace
Wow that's beautiful Heather love the berries peeping out from under the snow.
December 12th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty, Heather! The peeping of the green evergreens and the bright red berries makes the image so festive and Christmassy! fav
December 12th, 2022
