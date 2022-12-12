Previous
Classic Winter by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 543

Classic Winter

Yesterday's snowfall made for some classic winter shots. This is from a decorative display in a nearby parkette.
12th December 2022

Heather

Heather
I live in Toronto, Canada.
Pyrrhula
A lovely winter scene found and capture. Fav.
December 12th, 2022  
wendy frost
Wow that's beautiful Heather love the berries peeping out from under the snow.
December 12th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd
So pretty, Heather! The peeping of the green evergreens and the bright red berries makes the image so festive and Christmassy! fav
December 12th, 2022  
