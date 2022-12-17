Sign up
Photo 548
Welcoming, but...
The entrance to the Royal Conservatory of Music - welcoming, but a little spooky with the lit trees in the foreground.
A mad dash to the post office tonight to mail Christmas cards at the 11th hour. Phew!
17th December 2022
17th Dec 22
Heather
Tags
night
,
winter
,
holiday lights
,
royal conservatory of music
Pyrrhula
Great shot of this nice entrance. It indeed looks like you see so. But I guest you get a warm welcome when you be inside.
December 17th, 2022
