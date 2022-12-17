Previous
Next
Welcoming, but... by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 548

Welcoming, but...

The entrance to the Royal Conservatory of Music - welcoming, but a little spooky with the lit trees in the foreground.

A mad dash to the post office tonight to mail Christmas cards at the 11th hour. Phew!
17th December 2022 17th Dec 22

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
150% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pyrrhula
Great shot of this nice entrance. It indeed looks like you see so. But I guest you get a warm welcome when you be inside.
December 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise