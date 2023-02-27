Previous
Next
Just Checking on You by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 620

Just Checking on You

With yesterday's sun, I checked on the pair of cardinals I've been following. (Here is the female) All is good. But with more snow and freezing rain coming today, it could be a tough go. Stay safe and warm, little beauties.
27th February 2023 27th Feb 23

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
169% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
These are so pretty. Lovely capture.
February 27th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
I saw a cardinal here today too, I hope they all get through the wild snow flurries that have just blown up here this evening.
February 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise