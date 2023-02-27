Sign up
Photo 620
Just Checking on You
With yesterday's sun, I checked on the pair of cardinals I've been following. (Here is the female) All is good. But with more snow and freezing rain coming today, it could be a tough go. Stay safe and warm, little beauties.
27th February 2023
27th Feb 23
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
26th February 2023 5:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
bird
,
female cardinal
Lesley
ace
These are so pretty. Lovely capture.
February 27th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
I saw a cardinal here today too, I hope they all get through the wild snow flurries that have just blown up here this evening.
February 27th, 2023
