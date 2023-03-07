Previous
A Sunny Day by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 628

A Sunny Day

Cold and windy but the sun is shining!
7th March 2023 7th Mar 23

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
172% complete

Pyrrhula
Great capture of light and beautiful dry leaves and hips . Fav.
March 7th, 2023  
