Photo 627
Digging Out
At least the temperature is above freezing, so a lot of the snow has started to melt. (Forecasts call for more "messy winter storms" in the next few weeks. Nature keeps us humble.)
6th March 2023
6th Mar 23
6
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
627
photos
51
followers
29
following
171% complete
620
621
622
623
624
625
626
627
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
6th March 2023 3:59am
Tags
snow
,
street
,
winter
,
candid
Joanne Diochon
ace
Humble and damp.
March 6th, 2023
Heather
ace
@gardencat
:))
March 6th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Oh boy, that was a good dollop. We’re in for some in the next few days - unlikely to be as plentiful as yours though.
March 6th, 2023
Pyrrhula
Three times it gives you troubles. When it fall, when it`s in the streets and when it melt. But also three times a great opportunity to capture beautiful winter pic.`s. Fav.
March 6th, 2023
Ingrid
ace
wow! That is a lot of snow!
March 6th, 2023
Heather
ace
@pyrrhula
I like that saying, Ferry. I'll remember it (and also the three opportunities for winter pics)
March 6th, 2023
