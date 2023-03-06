Previous
Digging Out by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 627

Digging Out

At least the temperature is above freezing, so a lot of the snow has started to melt. (Forecasts call for more "messy winter storms" in the next few weeks. Nature keeps us humble.)
6th March 2023 6th Mar 23

Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Joanne Diochon ace
Humble and damp.
March 6th, 2023  
Heather ace
@gardencat :))
March 6th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Oh boy, that was a good dollop. We’re in for some in the next few days - unlikely to be as plentiful as yours though.
March 6th, 2023  
Pyrrhula
Three times it gives you troubles. When it fall, when it`s in the streets and when it melt. But also three times a great opportunity to capture beautiful winter pic.`s. Fav.
March 6th, 2023  
Ingrid ace
wow! That is a lot of snow!
March 6th, 2023  
Heather ace
@pyrrhula I like that saying, Ferry. I'll remember it (and also the three opportunities for winter pics)
March 6th, 2023  
