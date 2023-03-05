Sign up
Photo 626
Take That!
Looking up is a good thing. Today I spotted this new growth on a maple tree. Spring is nearing! Take that, you snowy blast of winter!
5th March 2023
5th Mar 23
0
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
626
photos
51
followers
29
following
171% complete
View this month »
619
620
621
622
623
624
625
626
Views
4
365
Canon EOS M5
5th March 2023 6:12am
Tags
tree
,
winter
,
blue sky
,
red maple
