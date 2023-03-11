Sign up
Photo 632
Casualty
Sad to see how the heavy wet snow from yesterday's storm caused this tree to bend and split.
11th March 2023
11th Mar 23
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
625
626
627
628
629
630
631
632
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
11th March 2023 5:41am
Exif
View Info
Tags
tree
,
snow
,
winter
