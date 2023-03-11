Previous
Casualty by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 632

Casualty

Sad to see how the heavy wet snow from yesterday's storm caused this tree to bend and split.
11th March 2023 11th Mar 23

Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
