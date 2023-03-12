Sign up
Photo 633
No Takers Today
Too cold and wet for a sit-down, but nice to see. We moved to daylight saving time today- a step towards spring, at least in our minds.
12th March 2023
12th Mar 23
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Tags
snow
,
ice
,
winter
,
bench
Jeremy Cross
ace
Nice photo
March 12th, 2023
Sue Cooper
ace
Brrr! That looks cold Heather but I do love the way you’ve captured the ice. Changing to daylight saving time is huge, psychologically anyway. We have another two weeks to wait.
March 12th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Nice but looks so cold
March 12th, 2023
Heather
ace
@susiemc
Yeah, I'm not keen on these time shifts. I'm feeling off balance today- me and everyone else, probably :)
March 12th, 2023
