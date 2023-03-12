Previous
No Takers Today by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 633

No Takers Today

Too cold and wet for a sit-down, but nice to see. We moved to daylight saving time today- a step towards spring, at least in our minds.
12th March 2023 12th Mar 23

Heather

Jeremy Cross ace
Nice photo
March 12th, 2023  
Sue Cooper ace
Brrr! That looks cold Heather but I do love the way you’ve captured the ice. Changing to daylight saving time is huge, psychologically anyway. We have another two weeks to wait.
March 12th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Nice but looks so cold
March 12th, 2023  
Heather ace
@susiemc Yeah, I'm not keen on these time shifts. I'm feeling off balance today- me and everyone else, probably :)
March 12th, 2023  
