Photo 634
A Friend Helps
More wet snow, but a friend makes it less dismal.
13th March 2023
13th Mar 23
4
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
634
photos
51
followers
29
following
173% complete
627
628
629
630
631
632
633
634
Tags
snow
,
reflections
,
winter
,
pink
,
umbrella
,
candid
Lin
ace
I like the little pop of color - and great title
March 13th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely capture - with the two friends walking the wet street, Love the remaining snow and the pop of colour of the rucksack !A nice edit! fav
March 13th, 2023
wendy frost
ace
Interesting capture of the horrid weather in this image and the pop of red is a great find.
March 13th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
Especially a friend with a bright and cheerfully coloured back pack.
March 13th, 2023
