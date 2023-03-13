Previous
A Friend Helps by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 634

A Friend Helps

More wet snow, but a friend makes it less dismal.
13th March 2023 13th Mar 23

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Lin
I like the little pop of color - and great title
March 13th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd
A lovely capture - with the two friends walking the wet street, Love the remaining snow and the pop of colour of the rucksack !A nice edit! fav
March 13th, 2023  
wendy frost
Interesting capture of the horrid weather in this image and the pop of red is a great find.
March 13th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon
Especially a friend with a bright and cheerfully coloured back pack.
March 13th, 2023  
