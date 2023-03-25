Sign up
Photo 646
Soft Edges
Rain and heavy fog- a day to putter around inside.
25th March 2023
25th Mar 23
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
646
Tags
spring
fog
city
Lesley
ace
Moody weather. Excellent capture of that low cloud.
March 25th, 2023
