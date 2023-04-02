Sign up
Photo 654
First Ones!
What a surprise when I came upon these tulips already in bloom! Early and most welcome!
2nd April 2023
2nd Apr 23
0
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Tags
red
,
flowers
,
spring
,
tulips
