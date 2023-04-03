Previous
Quince in Waiting by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 655

Quince in Waiting

A walk about today to check on the quince and the forsythia in the neighbourhood.
3rd April 2023 3rd Apr 23

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Jo Worboys
Oh yes, shouldn't be too long before they are out. Your Spring is coming Heather
April 3rd, 2023  
Pyrrhula
A lovely prommis of spring to come. Fav.
April 3rd, 2023  
