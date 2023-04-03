Sign up
Photo 655
Quince in Waiting
A walk about today to check on the quince and the forsythia in the neighbourhood.
3rd April 2023
3rd Apr 23
2
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
655
photos
51
followers
29
following
179% complete
View this month »
648
649
650
651
652
653
654
655
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
3rd April 2023 5:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
spring
,
quince
,
buds
Jo Worboys
Oh yes, shouldn't be too long before they are out. Your Spring is coming Heather
April 3rd, 2023
Pyrrhula
A lovely prommis of spring to come. Fav.
April 3rd, 2023
