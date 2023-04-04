Sign up
Photo 656
A Sweep of Green
I'm on a mission to find signs of spring. Here is another happy sight!
4th April 2023
4th Apr 23
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
4th April 2023 4:31am
Tags
green
,
spring
,
budding leaves
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such joy to see the flash of green appearing on the bare winter stems of the trees! Spring had sprung!!!!
April 4th, 2023
Jo Worboys
Ooh definitely Heather it will be here before you know it
April 4th, 2023
