A Sweep of Green by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 656

A Sweep of Green

I'm on a mission to find signs of spring. Here is another happy sight!
4th April 2023 4th Apr 23

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such joy to see the flash of green appearing on the bare winter stems of the trees! Spring had sprung!!!!
April 4th, 2023  
Jo Worboys
Ooh definitely Heather it will be here before you know it
April 4th, 2023  
