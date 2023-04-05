Sign up
Photo 657
Huff 'n Puff
Robins are popping up everywhere now. (More signs of spring, although many of them stayed through the winter)
5th April 2023
5th Apr 23
2
2
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
3rd April 2023 4:58am
Privacy
Public
Tags
bird
,
spring
,
american robin
Dawn
ace
Lovely
April 5th, 2023
Pyrrhula
He`s looking at you. Great focus and close up of this beautiful colored bird. Fav.
April 5th, 2023
