Screen Door Closing by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 659

Screen Door Closing

Another sign (or sound) of spring: the call of the red-winged blackbird as it migrates back north in the early spring. Someone recently described this call as the sound of a screen door closing. That's pretty accurate, I thought.
7th April 2023 7th Apr 23

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Super capture
April 7th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
Yes, a rusty hinged screen door.
April 7th, 2023  
Heather ace
@gardencat Yes, we should add "rusty." :))
April 7th, 2023  
