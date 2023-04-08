Previous
Next
A Sneak Preview by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 660

A Sneak Preview

It's way too early for tulips, except...in one little area that I discovered last week. Another visit there today to get a good hit of spring.
8th April 2023 8th Apr 23

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
180% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pyrrhula
Great close up and beautiful lighting capture. Fav.
April 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise