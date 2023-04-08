Sign up
Photo 660
A Sneak Preview
It's way too early for tulips, except...in one little area that I discovered last week. Another visit there today to get a good hit of spring.
8th April 2023
8th Apr 23
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Tags
flowers
,
spring
,
tulips
Pyrrhula
Great close up and beautiful lighting capture. Fav.
April 8th, 2023
