Photo 665
Green is a Colour
After such a dark winter, green is a glorious colour to see.
13th April 2023
13th Apr 23
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Tags
green
leaves
spring
Dawn
ace
Lovely
April 13th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a fresh colour with the backlight!
April 13th, 2023
essiesue
Green never goes out of style!
April 13th, 2023
