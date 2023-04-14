Previous
A Soft Landing

A patch of blue scilla- a haven for the bumblebees today!
14th April 2023 14th Apr 23

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Dawn ace
So pretty
April 14th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a super capture of the bumblebee - great focus ! fav
April 14th, 2023  
wendy frost ace
A wonderful bee capture with great details amongst the lovely blue flowers.
April 14th, 2023  
