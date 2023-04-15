Previous
Sunny Yellow by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 667

Sunny Yellow

Love the sunny yellow of daffodils!
15th April 2023 15th Apr 23

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful in the sunshine !
April 16th, 2023  
Dawn ace
So lovely
April 16th, 2023  
wendy frost ace
Lovely capture and details in the sun light and so nice to have beautiful Spring flowers to brighten our day.
April 16th, 2023  
