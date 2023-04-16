Sign up
Photo 668
Magnolia
Warm weather this week did the trick: magnolia blooms abound!
16th April 2023
16th Apr 23
3
3
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
668
photos
50
followers
29
following
183% complete
661
662
663
664
665
666
667
668
Views 2
2
Comments 3
3
Fav's 3
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
16th April 2023 12:05am
blooms
pink
spring
magnolia
☠northy
ace
beautiful!
April 16th, 2023
Pyrrhula
Love the diagonal line of the flowers and the flowers ofcourse. Fav.
April 16th, 2023
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautifully captured fv!
April 16th, 2023
