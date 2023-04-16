Previous
Magnolia by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 668

Magnolia

Warm weather this week did the trick: magnolia blooms abound!
16th April 2023 16th Apr 23

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
☠northy ace
beautiful!
April 16th, 2023  
Pyrrhula
Love the diagonal line of the flowers and the flowers ofcourse. Fav.
April 16th, 2023  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautifully captured fv!
April 16th, 2023  
