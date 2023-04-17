Previous
Spring Green

Toronto's ravine system with its large urban forest- I can almost believe I am living in the country. And I love that spring green of the trees!
17th April 2023 17th Apr 23

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Lesley ace
Ah isn’t it lovely to see?
April 17th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Nice
April 17th, 2023  
