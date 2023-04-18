Sign up
Photo 670
Tranquility
As I was taking this picture, I heard one woman say to another, "It's just a goose." Hmmm, I think she wasn't seeing what I was seeing. I love the tranquility of this scene.
18th April 2023
18th Apr 23
1
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
670
photos
50
followers
29
following
183% complete
663
664
665
666
667
668
669
670
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
16th April 2023 12:12am
Privacy
Public
Tags
yellow
,
reflections
,
spring
,
pond
,
canada goose
,
forsythia
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautiful scene and capture Fav!
April 18th, 2023
