Photo 733
Smoke Tree 2
I'm fascinated by the pink-purple flowers of the smoke tree. Cazzi compares the blooms to candy floss- I like that!
20th June 2023
20th Jun 23
3
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
733
photos
51
followers
29
following
200% complete
View this month »
Views
8
8
Comments
3
3
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
20th June 2023 5:22am
Privacy
Public
Tags
summer
,
smoke tree
,
pink-purple
Dawn
ace
A lovely colour
June 20th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Something I have never seen!! but I agree - fascinating and I love the comparison to candy-floss!
June 20th, 2023
wendy frost
ace
A lovely capture of the pretty pink flowers they do look like Candy floss which as a child I used to love.
June 20th, 2023
