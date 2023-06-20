Previous
Smoke Tree 2 by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 733

Smoke Tree 2

I'm fascinated by the pink-purple flowers of the smoke tree. Cazzi compares the blooms to candy floss- I like that!
20th June 2023 20th Jun 23

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
200% complete

Photo Details

Dawn ace
A lovely colour
June 20th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Something I have never seen!! but I agree - fascinating and I love the comparison to candy-floss!
June 20th, 2023  
wendy frost ace
A lovely capture of the pretty pink flowers they do look like Candy floss which as a child I used to love.
June 20th, 2023  
