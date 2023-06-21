Previous
Summer Blooms by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 734

Summer Blooms

The first day of (astronomical) summer, and the flowers are abloom!
21st June 2023 21st Jun 23

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Pyrrhula
Great capture of those lovely flowers. Fav.
June 21st, 2023  
