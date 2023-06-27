Previous
Grey and Green by 365projectorgheatherb
Grey and Green

Rain showers throughout the day, making for grey skies but green foliage- certainly better than tomorrow's forecast: smoke, with another air quality alert! :(((
Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Peter ace
Well spotted and capture Heather hopefully it will help dampen down the 500 wild fires you have in Canada:)
June 27th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
This sight is wonderful, after being in hot and humid weather this last few weeks the sight and need of an umbrella amongst all the fresh green foliage looks so refreshing!
June 27th, 2023  
