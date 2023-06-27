Sign up
Previous
Photo 740
Grey and Green
Rain showers throughout the day, making for grey skies but green foliage- certainly better than tomorrow's forecast: smoke, with another air quality alert! :(((
27th June 2023
27th Jun 23
2
0
Heather
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
740
photos
52
followers
29
following
202% complete
733
734
735
736
737
738
739
740
Tags
Peter
Well spotted and capture Heather hopefully it will help dampen down the 500 wild fires you have in Canada:)
June 27th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
This sight is wonderful, after being in hot and humid weather this last few weeks the sight and need of an umbrella amongst all the fresh green foliage looks so refreshing!
June 27th, 2023
