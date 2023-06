Where's the Lake?

The view from the rooftop of my mid-rise condo: Ontario parliament buildings on the left; Queen's Park and the University of Toronto on the right; and Lake Ontario...where is it? It should be on the horizon, but smoke from burning forest fires has made Toronto's air quality the worst in the world today! Apologies to neighbouring provinces and states and even to countries across the Atlantic as the smoke continues to spread. Enough said :(((