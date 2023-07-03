Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 746
Summer Daylilies
I love orange daylilies! They are summer to me! (I just spotted the little photobomber- perfect for summer! Hint: curling petals)
3rd July 2023
3rd Jul 23
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
746
photos
53
followers
29
following
204% complete
View this month »
739
740
741
742
743
744
745
746
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
2nd July 2023 12:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
orange
,
summer
,
daylilies
wendy frost
ace
A beautiful lily and a gorgeous colour. Hard to find the photo bomber but spotted him eventually.
July 3rd, 2023
Pyrrhula
Great close up . Beautiful color. Fav. capture
July 3rd, 2023
Jo Worboys
Beautiful Heather mine are just showing some flower heads (I do wish the flowers would last longer) fav
July 3rd, 2023
Heather
ace
@wendyfrost
Well done, Wendy, in finding the photo bomber. I just added a hint for others :)
July 3rd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close