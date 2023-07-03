Previous
Summer Daylilies by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 746

Summer Daylilies

I love orange daylilies! They are summer to me! (I just spotted the little photobomber- perfect for summer! Hint: curling petals)
3rd July 2023 3rd Jul 23

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
204% complete

wendy frost ace
A beautiful lily and a gorgeous colour. Hard to find the photo bomber but spotted him eventually.
July 3rd, 2023  
Pyrrhula
Great close up . Beautiful color. Fav. capture
July 3rd, 2023  
Jo Worboys
Beautiful Heather mine are just showing some flower heads (I do wish the flowers would last longer) fav
July 3rd, 2023  
Heather ace
@wendyfrost Well done, Wendy, in finding the photo bomber. I just added a hint for others :)
July 3rd, 2023  
