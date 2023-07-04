Previous
Ready and Waiting by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 747

Ready and Waiting

Too humid for the butterflies today (I think), but the purple coneflowers are ready and waiting.
4th July 2023 4th Jul 23

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
204% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A superb capture , great focus and dof with great bokeh! a big fav
July 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise