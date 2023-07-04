Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 747
Ready and Waiting
Too humid for the butterflies today (I think), but the purple coneflowers are ready and waiting.
4th July 2023
4th Jul 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
747
photos
53
followers
29
following
204% complete
View this month »
740
741
742
743
744
745
746
747
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
4th July 2023 4:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bokeh
,
summer
,
purple coneflowers
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A superb capture , great focus and dof with great bokeh! a big fav
July 4th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close