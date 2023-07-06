Previous
A Cooling Spot by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 749

A Cooling Spot

Another hot and humid day. Staying cool is the goal :)
6th July 2023

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Lesley ace
What a lovely spot to just sit and enjoy
July 6th, 2023  
