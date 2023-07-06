Sign up
Previous
Photo 749
A Cooling Spot
Another hot and humid day. Staying cool is the goal :)
6th July 2023
6th Jul 23
1
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
749
photos
53
followers
29
following
205% complete
742
743
744
745
746
747
748
749
2
1
365
Canon EOS M5
6th July 2023 1:13am
Tags
flowers
,
summer
,
hydrangeas
,
candid
,
coneflowers
,
college park
Lesley
ace
What a lovely spot to just sit and enjoy
July 6th, 2023
