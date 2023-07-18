Sign up
Photo 761
I Got Here First!
Traffic jam on the purple coneflower.
18th July 2023
18th Jul 23
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Tags
summer
,
bees
,
purple coneflower
Beryl Lloyd
ace
- but there is plenty there for two!!! A great pov and capture , great focus and beautiful background bokeh ! - Love it - fav
July 18th, 2023
