Previous
Photo 762
Catching the Sun
Cosmos in the sun- another from Kathy's garden
19th July 2023
19th Jul 23
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Tags
flower
pink
summer
cosmos
